The wallet only works in your browser. Just check: load the site, turn off the Internet, generate a new seed-phrase, click the "Create Wallet" button.Your bitcoin wallet will be created offline, without an Internet connection. The Internet is only needed to check balances and send transactions to the blockchain.This method is also suitable for creating a cold Bitcoin wallet.Your Keys - Your Bitcoins.The wallet provides access not only to the mnemonic phrase (which is already enough for owning bitcoins), but also to the private keys from each address.You are the sole owner of your bitcoins, and no one else has access to the cryptocurrency except you.Absolutely free bitcoin wallet and no hidden fees. Only the standard commission of the Bitcoin network is paid, which you can set and regulate yourself.It is very important to remain anonymous in the crypto world. This is an anonymous bitcoin wallet without verification ID, KYC, email, passwords, phones, etc. We also do not store cookies and IP addresses. For more anonymity, we recommend using a VPN or Tor.See for yourself how simple a bitcoin wallet is and how easy it is to use it: you don't need to have technical knowledge or be an expert in blockchain technology to do this.